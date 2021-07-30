Saginaw Grant, Johnny Depp's co-star in "The Lone Ranger," has died. He was 85.

Sources confirmed this week that Grant died on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood. His publicist and friend, Lanie Carmichael, delivered the news to Associated Press.

Carmichael added that Saginaw Grant's cause of death was due to natural causes and that he died peacefully in his sleep.

"He loved both Oklahoma and L.A.," the publicist went on. "He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation."

She took her time to recall what she will always remember about the late actor, explaining that Grant lived up to one motto in his life.

According to Carmichael, Grant always promoted the importance of respecting one another and avoiding talking about other people in a negative way.

A post on his Facebook page also confirmed his passing, paying respect to the "warrior" that has been called home.

Following the heartbreaking news, his close friends and fans penned lengthy messages online to pay him tribute and honor his legacy.

One shared a photo of him and said, "It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Sac and Fox elder Saginaw Grant. The 85 year old was a highly respected elder who loved to dance the powwow circuit-journey well sir."

"Deeply saddened to hear that Saginaw Grant has journeyed home. He was truly one of the kindest and most patient humans. Prayers going up for all those whose lives he touched, his family and friends," another added.

Saginaw Grant's Legacy

Before pursuing an acting career, the Oklahoma native first served the country as a U.S Marine Corps member during the Korean War.

He started his acting career in the late 1980s and immediately landed on several shows and movies. Among the notable works under his belt are "The Lone Ranger," "Breaking Bad," and "The World's Fastest Indian."

From 1993 to 1994, he had a recurring role on the CBS series "Harts of the West" and worked with Beau Bridges. He also graced the installments of "Saving Grace," "American Horror Story," "Shameless," " My Name is Earl," and "Nash Bridges."

Grant joined the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans for years leading to his death. The event's organizer, Joseph Podsaleck, also told AP how kind and gentle the actor was.

