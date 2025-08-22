Noah Cyrus is clearing the air once and for all. In a new interview with People magazine, the singer-songwriter addressed the long-running rumors about a feud within her famous family, calling the speculation "emotionally draining" but far from the truth.

"I keep myself quite separated from any interest or 'drama' with the family," the 25-year-old said. "The one thing that's connected us with the entire world is music, and that's what's the most important to us."

Rumors of a family rift have swirled since 2022, when Noah's parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, ended their nearly three-decade marriage.

Since their split, both have moved on. Tish tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, while Billy Ray married singer Firerose, though that marriage ended in 2024.

Recently, Billy Ray has been linked to actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Amid the public changes, there were claims of division among the Cyrus children — including Noah, Miley, Trace, Brandi, Braison, and Cody.

Noah Cyrus Breaks Silence on Dominic Purcell Speculation

Speculation grew louder after reports suggested Dominic Purcell had briefly been involved with Noah before dating and marrying her mother, Tish.

According to Billboard, despite these headlines, Noah is making it clear: the drama isn't what it seems.

"Yeah, it emotionally is draining," she shared, "but it doesn't hurt us or touch us. It's something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself."

Instead of focusing on the noise, Noah is putting her energy into her music.

Noah's new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, dropped in June and includes a song written by her brother Braison, titled "Don't Put It All on Me."The song, she explained, reflects the ups and downs of sibling relationships.

Noah reflected on her relationships with her siblings, saying that while arguments and disagreements are normal growing up, family ultimately remains supportive.

She considers herself lucky to have experienced that closeness with her own family.

Recent signs also point to healing. In April, Noah shared a video of her and her mom dancing together on social media, signaling a warm reunion. And in February, she publicly praised her dad's new single, calling it "incredible."