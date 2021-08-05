Kanye West is stressing out as he tries to put together a second listening party for his already-delayed album, "Donda."

The second highly anticipated event is scheduled to occur again today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the same place the Yeezy creator called his temporary home after the first listening party.

However, it is expected that the "Jesus Is King" rapper and his team would put the finishing touches on the event that has already happened.

But it's certainly not the case.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning rapper is reportedly in desperate search of participants to create his planned "mass movement performance," with the mandatory rehearsal taking place just yesterday.

A social media post urged those interested in participating in Kanye West's second "Donda" event should submit their applications to a google doc form.

"Team Kanye Daily" shared an image yesterday that said, "Audience needed for crowd participation performance at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Rehearsal today 8/4, show 8/5. Submit info at link below for more details."

The following picture said, "Think you have what it takes to be a part of a mass movement performance for a Grammy award winning artist and want to be part of a live event in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, August 5, 2021?"

According to the flyer, those interested should be 18 years or older and located in Atlanta. Kanye also requires the performers to "be able to take good direction" and are in an excellent condition for physical movement, just before they submit their forms for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of "this exclusive moment."

The form simply just wants participants to provide their names, email addresses, phone numbers, and college/university. So was he able to gather people to make sure everything goes perfect? Fans will have to wait and see.

UPDATE: Kanye West starts "Donda" livestream on Apple Music. The streaming platform shared a tweet with a countdown for the event.

.@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event.



Kanye West's First Listening Party for 'Donda'

Kanye West has been sleeping at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, since hosting the first listening party there on July 22.

Though the album didn't drop on that day, the listening party was reportedly successful in that it brought in over 3 million streams on Apple Music.

Several A-list stars attended the exclusive event, including Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During the event, Kanye performed and rapped about "losing my family," and even cried in the process.

At the time, fans knew that "Donda" would drop at the stroke of midnight, but they weren't that disappointed when the creative genius didn't release it yet.

They already predicted that the "Jesus Is King" rapper needed more time. He had other album release delays in the past, so this isn't anything new to them.

