Margot Robbie reflected on her alleged collapsing career in a new interview.

Robbie is one of those overseas actresses who bloomed even more in Hollywood. As one of the top stars in the U.S, she outshined herself soon after she scored the role of Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" franchise.

However, only a few years since her career started to skyrocket, the actress confessed that she is already losing the lights.

The 31-year-old actress recently sat for an interview with Fox News where she spoke candidly about her alleged failing career. Per Robbie, although she is successful now, she can no longer imagine herself going beyond that.

"Honestly, this keeps me up at night, this very question. I feel like I have peaked and maybe it's all downhill from here. Maybe I'm at the top and it can't get any better," she said (via Screen Rant).

However, she noted that she feels like she still has something to offer. Robbie also expressed her desire to push herself to work with the directors she always wants to work with.

Despite her second thoughts, the actress pledged to keep climbing "as long as she can."

Margot Robbie's Talent Being Noticed By The Media

Before playing the role of Harley Quinn, Robbie tried expanding her career through different films and shows.

In 2013, she starred in the 2013 dark comedy film "The Wolf of Wall Street." She also gained more recognition after playing the role of Jane in "The Legend of Tarzan."

Her performances caught the eyes of the DCEU executives, scoring the role of Harley Quinn in the "Suicide Squad" film.

Robbie then landed her standalone film as Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey" in 2020. Unfortunately, the film failed to take off beautifully and set a new record by having the weakest opening week for DC.

From their $40 million to $60 million prediction, the psychotic Harley Quinn's comeback film only garnered $33.25 million in North America -- the poorest opening DC ever recorded.

Despite the somewhat disappointing sales, the "Birds of Prey" still nabbed the No. 1 spot in the box office and grabbed 81 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

With these projects, she managed to gain nominations from Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

