People are going crazy over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reconciliation more than ten years after calling off their engagement.

Their PDA pictures are always on the front page of websites, newspapers, and magazines, and JLo is allegedly happy with the outcome.

This is because, according to Star, their relationship is allegedly just for show.

Star magazine claims that the "Maid in Manhattan" actress and her "Batman v Superman" beau are enjoying their time being followed everywhere by paparazzi and fans because they are reportedly obsessed with fame.

When they started dating in 2002, JLo and Ben were always photographed everywhere and were one of the most talked-about couples in that era.

Now, the same thing is happening.

An insider revealed to the magazine that Bennifer's relationship isn't meant to last, as they are only trying to boost each other's ego while their relationship continues to become the trending topic everywhere.

"They've done a masterful job projecting a fairytale to the world that they're head over heels in love again."

The insider added, "But it's still kind of a game for them and a different story when the cameras are off. It's well known that they both live and breathe attention."

Aside from their alleged obsession with being in the spotlight all of the time, Jennifer Lopez is also reportedly flaunting her relationship with Ben Affleck because she wants to embarrass her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Just before JLo and A-Rod ended their relationship, there have been accusations that the former MLB superstar cheated on the "Hustlers" actress.

Even though A-Rod denied the allegations, they still ended their engagement shortly after.

Per the insider, this is reportedly one of the reasons why Jennifer Lopez immediately jumped on a new relationship with Affleck despite just ending hers and A-Rod's.

The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker says that she wants nothing more than just hurt A-Rod.

Meanwhile, it isn't just JLo who has a hidden agenda. Because Ben's ego was also reportedly hurt when his former girlfriend Ana de Armas dumped him after several months of dating with public appearances and PDA as well.

A few months after they broke up, the Cuban actress was allegedly linked to another handsome actor.

"Now that he's back with Jen, he's gone from being a jilted, scruffy guy to this Romeo whose gorgeous ex is throwing herself at him."

The report is still best to be taken with a grain of salt. Nobody knows what the future holds for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and if there's even any truth to Star's claims that they're only using each other for fame.

