Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reportedly having trouble in paradise and a new report is saying that they are going to flee Hollywood to save it.

The National Enquirer reported that after the model got "canceled" after sending disturbing messages to Courtney Stodden and other bad tweets that surfaced, the couple are reportedly going to leave Tinseltown in an attempt to save their marriage.

Teigen has already lost endorsements, TV shows, and even friends, that the Enquirer said it's also possible for her to lose her marriage.

Her scandal has been said to have dealt a significant toll on her marriage with the "All Of Me" singer.

But Legend is desperate to move on from the scandal that he's going to sell one of the two Beverly Hills mansions they have for less than he'd like just to get away.

A source told the tabloid, "Everywhere they go it feels like people are holding their noses in disgust."

"In John's mind, they need to get away from all the sniping and media frenzy they've endured in Hollywood. He's afraid if they don't, their marriage won't survive."

In Touch also reported that the backlash has badly affected their marriage that John Legend is also going through the scandal after winning a Grammy for "Bigger Love."

An insider revealed, "Now he's hearing about a dark side to his wife," which is said to be adding stress to his life and causing mood swings and clingy behavior from Chrissy Teigen.

"She's upset and needs his constant attention and affirmation."

Woman's Day reported days after the scandal has caused the "Voice" coach to rethink his marriage and "possibly run for the hills."

And if they divorce, Legend is reportedly going to take the kids and their $194 million fortune.

READ ALSO: James Corden Offered MASSIVE Amount to Stay with 'Late Late Show' for 2 More Years

What's Going on With Chrissy Teigen and John Legend?

According to Gossip Cop, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's marriage is not just built on hashtags and controversial drama.

The couple has been the target of several false stories and despite Teigen's scandal, Legend has stood by his wife.

So Gossip Cop doesn't believe any of the reports these different tabloids are saying.

If Teigen was canceled, John Legend is still a coach on "The Voice" and Hollywood is where he'll be making money.

So the National Enquirer, In Touch, and Woman's Day's claims about the couple are false.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Memoir: Controversial Duke Will Ask For Help in Writing Tell-All Book From This Royal