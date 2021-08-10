Another day, another weird censoring decision. After all the types of images that people are exposed to everyday, this Penelope Cruz film poster is deemed the one not supposed to be seen. Fans felt that was quite stupid.

On Instagram, a poster for Penelope Cruz's new film "Parallel Mothers," depicting a nursing nipple, has been removed.

The poster for Pedro Almodóvar's film simply depicts a single breast pouring milk against a red background but was already enough to insult the sensibilities of the platform.

The poster was considered too racy for Instagram, according to artist Javier Jaén.

He shared the promo piece once more and then wrote in Spanish this time, "As expected @instagram has removed the poster we made for Almodóvar's latest film #madresparalelas. I will post it again. Thank you for sharing it." Fans could not see what's wrong with the poster in the first place, and proceeded to comment how much they loved it.

"Magnificent work for an amazing film director! Bravo Javier!" one user exclaimed. "

Your work is always excellent [and is] breaking barriers, Javier ," another added.

Others placed heart reactions, or fire and clapping hands emojis to laud the risqué artwork.

The film "Parallel Mothers" will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st. The film follows two pregnant moms who meet in a hospital before giving birth to their babies in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. A nipple giving life to a baby trying to survive the pandemic should not have been considered too racy or scandalous, in the first place.

For those interested, the official plot from Sony reads, "Two women, Janis and Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn't regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors."

"The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way," the synopsis concluded.

Penelope Cruz herself shared the poster.

it gained a lot of positive comments from avid fans.

