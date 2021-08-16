"The Walking Dead" finale might feature an emotional reunion between Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes.

Avid watchers will remember how Grimes sacrificed himself in Season 9 by setting off explosives that stopped a horde of walkers from reaching the others.

This scene was heartbreaking as Daryl was forced to watch Rick get blown up and left for dead, not knowing he survives thanks to Anne.

However, the plot thickens as Norman Reedus' character can't seem to find Rick's body after six years of searching for it.

It also doesn't help that the show had written Andrew Lincoln to have vanished while aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter.

Neither Daryl nor the viewers know the exact location of Grimes, but at least one of them knows that he's alive and breathing.

Norman Reedus' Version of the Reunion

Norman Reedus revealed what he believes will happen if the reunion between Dixon and Grimes happened during the finale.

Although there's no confirmation that a reunion between the two will occur in the "Walking Dead" universe, the actor already has a scenario in mind.

According to sources, Reedus had mentioned his version of an emotional reunion with Andrew Lincoln on the "Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special."

"I think what would happen... I'd run into Rick by accident, he would smile, I would smile, I'd probably have a little tear flowing, and then I'd punch him in the face," the star predicted.

Numerous had asked the question about a Daryl-Rick Reunion a few dozen times as Norman also made a statement about it during the San Diego Comic-Con weekend.

"I want a Rick and Daryl reunion. I want it to be for nothing. I don't want it to be cheap. I want it to be a real thing," the actor claimed.

Showrunner Angela Kang had refused to let out any information about the reunion when Chris Hardwick, "Talking Dead" host, asked about it.

"The Walking Dead" season finale might not have the brother's reunion, but Rick Grimes will make a comeback for the movie franchise.

Fans React to Episode 1

The first episode of the final season of "The Walking Dead" has been premiered a week before its original release date.

According to this article, the episode titled "Archeron: Part I" purposely drove fans crazy with the major cliffhanger at the end.

Avid fans of the show took their reaction to Twitter while using the hashtags #TheWalkingDead and #TWDFamily.

"The premiere was good. I miss #RickGrimes in this stuff.. leader, leading people, and listen[ing] to them. The last scene is the TEA," one fan tweeted.

#TheWalkingDead the premiere was good. I miss #RickGrimes in these stuff.. leader, leading people and listen to them 💔💔🥺. The last scene is the TEA. #twd #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/dP72txUCMz — seven (@thingsbeautifl) August 16, 2021

While another old character was brought up, "I just realised Daniel was killed by a #predator years ago; guess the hunter didn't finish his job,"



Some can't get into the groove of things, "The fact that they're going on this suicide mission when oceanside is right there made me less invested in this episode."

// twd spoilers



the fact that they're going on this suicide mission when oceanside is right there made me less invested in this episode. like i kept waiting for them to give us a reason why they can't ask them for help with the food and all that stuff 😐 — gaspar ☄ (@danaiscarol) August 16, 2021

"Good episode just too little Carol. We'll see next week," a Carol fan criticizes.

#TheWalkingDead Good episode just too little Carol. We'll see next week. — Corné (@corneswanepoel7) August 16, 2021



