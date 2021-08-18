Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, as reported by Cosmopolitan, Blackstock's jealousy of the singer's success is a significant reason why the couple split.

The insider revealed that their marriage had been "on the rocks for a long time" because the singer has been making a lot of money from her talk show, being a coach on "The Voice," and Blackstock was reportedly not having any of it.

The "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, was reported to be earning at least $2 million monthly.

Another shocking revelation was also dished out by the source, saying Clarkson knew that she "could no longer trust Brandon" as many questions in her head have been bothering her.

In addition, their marriage won't work out anymore because it's described as "awful," and the "Catch My Breath" hitmaker isn't willing to look the other way anymore.

Kelly Clarkson's Freedom

As their divorce has been taking a significant toll on their children, Clarkson purchased an estate for $5.4 million in June.

The source revealed that since there was "so much tension" within the family, buying a new home for the singer and her kids is a new beginning and freedom.

Kelly Clarkson's Revenge

In early reports, the singer made a big move to get rid of her estranged husband from her property.

According to TMZ, after the judge ruled the singer's signed prenup with Blackstock valid, Clarkson wants to sell the Montana ranch she owns, the place where her ex currently lives.

Since there is a prenup ruling, Brandon cannot object if the singer wants to sell the property.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, her former manager, separated last year. The divorce has been messy as many things had been in question, including their children's custody.

The singer is also fighting in court to legally restore her maiden name after the divorce has been finalized.

