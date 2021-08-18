After years of speculation that he is not Prince Charles' biological son, which he has ignored, Prince Harry is reportedly set to address these paternal issues and rumors in his upcoming memoir.

In his bombshell biography, Prince Harry promises to give "a personal account of my childhood that is factual and totally truthful," and while many took that as to mean he would be sharing more dark Palace secrets, it might also mean sharing a secret about his own identity.

Radar Online is claiming that it has discovered he will address the suspicions of who his biological father is.

For decades, there has been conjecture that Harry is the love child of Princess Diana and her lover Major James Hewitt, and those allegations have never been addressed by a senior member of the royal family. However, since Harry and Meghan Markle are about breaking the norms so it's a possibility that Harry will address these rumors in his upcoming book.

While the royal family has remained silent on the allegations, Hewitt has stated that he is not Harry's biological father, telling the Sunday Mirror in 2002 that there is absolutely no possibility whatsoever that he could be the prince's dad.

"Harry's father is literally the beginning of his story. He is aware of the debate about who is his father that has been going on since he was born. This topic will not be ignored in his memoir," sources revealed to Radar. They also claimed that the fact that the Prince received a huge amount of money for this deal meant he was willing to just say everything about his life.

Not even a Prince gets $15 million dollars unless they are willing to tell-all," a top publisher explained.

"The fear was that Harry and Meghan had already given away all the juicy family gossip to Oprah for free. But now I am hearing that the Oprah interview was just the tip of the iceberg. Harry is going to reveal everything. There will be not Windsor secrets after his book comes out. In the past, Harry would never touch the topic of his father, but in the past, Harry would never write a tell-all book. Everything has changed," the insider further added.

On his part, Hewitt claimed that he acknowledges the fact that Prince Harry has a semblance of him, but he knows for sure that he could not be the father. Hewitt said the timeline proves it all.

"Admittedly the red hair is similar to mine, and people say we look alike. I have never encouraged these comparisons and although I was with Diana for a long time, I must state once and for all that I'm not Harry's father. When I met Diana, he was already a toddler," Hewitt insisted.

On September 15, 1984, Prince Harry was born. According to the Insider, from an early age, he looked to have had a close relationship with his father. The family's home life, however, was not always joyful. Diana once stated in audio recordings about her life that Charles and Diana's marriage "went down the drain" after Harry was born. Some speculated this was because Harry is not Prince Charles' son.

