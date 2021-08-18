Besides building a multi-million business empire, Kim Kardashian is also known for her famous butt as she always flaunts her assets whenever she has the opportunity. Recently, the reality star sparked rumors that she got her butt fillers removed after a photo circulated online.

According to Mirror UK, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted photos of her facing sideways with her youngest son Psalm West; she's wearing black leggings paired with a sports bra.

In the snaps, Kardashian's butt appears smaller compared to the photos she had been sharing in the past. (check out the images below)

The pictures caused a debate on the comment section as people suspect that she finally let go of her iconic behind. Many fans believe she either dissolved her fillers or got rid of her butt implants for good.

"Did you shrink your diaper booty? looks better now," one fan wrote.

"Wait what bro I swear her bum looks different," another fan wrote.

However, Kim Kardashian has not publicly addressed the speculations.

'Something Has Been Removed' Says a Plastic Surgeon

According to a London-based plastic surgeon Mark Ho-Asjoe who spoke to OK! Magazine, the beauty mogul's butt appears to be empty on top compared to her previous snaps, meaning "something has been removed."

In addition, the doctor suggests that but implants are probably taken out, liposuction was done to reduce her bottom, or her fillers got dissolved.

Kim Kardashian Denies Getting Any Butt Surgeries

The "SKIMS" CEO has always denied that she got any surgeries or fillers for her butt, but many people can't help compare her old photos to the most recent ones.

Kardashian wants the rumors to end and prove to the press that her butt is natural; in an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kanye West's estranged wife went on to have an x-ray scan of her bottom and showed that it doesn't have any implants inside.

In an interview, she also revealed that her buttocks are big due to her Armenian roots.

Many people also argued that fans could achieve Kardashian's body by exercise as their family is also known to follow extreme workouts to maintain their figure.

