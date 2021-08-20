Good news for Trevor Bauer's camp as the judge handling the case recently denied his accuser's request to have a permanent restraining order against him.

According to TMZ, a hearing was done over the past three days, and this Thursday morning, a judge ruled the woman will not be allowed to have her request. In addition, the existing restraining order against the Major League Baseball star must be dissolved.

The judge added Bauer "did not exceed limits" that the woman scheduled before their alleged sexual encounters earlier this year. If, in any case, the athlete exceeded them, the case would be clear.

Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times also reported the hearing saying the accuser's injuries during the said encounters were "not the result of anything she told Bauer" she opposed to.

Another reason for denying the woman's request is that the baseball player didn't pose any potential threat to his accuser.

The recent ruling is a big win for Bauer; however, Dan Lust of Conduct Detrimental podcast mentioned that this is just "potentially one battle in what could be a legal war to clear his name."

"A civil case could still result. A criminal charge could still result. A MLB suspension could still result. This is by no means over." Lust wrote on Twitter.

Trevor Bauer's Camp Happy With The Decision

The athlete's legal team, attorneys Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, told the outlet that they are grateful to the LA Superior Court for denying the request and dissolving the existing temporary restraining order against the star.

They added that they were expecting the outcome since June, but they appreciate the SC's thorough review to make the informed decision.

Although the recent ruling is a significant step for Bauer, his administrative lean from Major League Baseball has been extended until the last week of August.

READ NOW: Kathy Griffin 'Shaken to the Core' Following Cancer Diagnosis, Thinks She's Dying?

Trevor Bauer's Case Is Far From Over

In early reports, the accuser's lawyer shared a gruesome photo of the woman showing the injuries she sustained after her alleged abusive sexual encounter with Bauer. (check out the photo below)

Trevor Bauer Accuser's Alleged Injuries Revealed, Couldn't Be Consensual, Attorney Claims: The attorney for Bauer's alleged victim, Bryan Freedman, asked TMZ Sports to publish an unredacted photograph showing his client's alleged injuries ... saying the damage could NOT… pic.twitter.com/kp3lwYYkxJ — - (@COUPSLEADER) August 5, 2021

"Trevor Bauer's team continues to try to abuse an assault victim. They need to stop. Now." Attorney Bryan Freedman told the outlet.

More recently, Bauer is still under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department to determine whether he committed any criminal offenses or not.

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Offered $100M To Take Lie Detector Test Live on TV, Prove His Innocence in Biggest Pay Per View Event Yet [Report]