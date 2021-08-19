Recently, Kathy Griffin opened up regarding her lung cancer diagnosis and surgery, but is it true that she is currently struggling to cope with her sickness following her recent surgery?

According to this article, Griffin underwent emergency surgery in early August, where they said that they have to remove half of her left lung.

After the surgery, there was a report by Globe via Gossip Cop, where they said that Kathy Griffin was "shaken to the core" with her sickness.

They even mentioned that the "Pulp Fiction" star tragically lost her siblings due to cancer. The magazine insisted that she fears being the next in her family to lose her life because of her current situation.

A source left an explanation regarding Griffin. "She's put on a brave face but the diagnosis has scared her out of her wits," adding the sickness destroyed the "Suddenly Susan" star's family.

"She's had a brutal few years both personally and professionally, and everyone is terribly concerned this new setback may lead her to a complete breakdown!" They also added.

Griffin On Her Sufferings

The article also mentioned how the comedian was buried in controversy with a Former US President Donald Trump mask full of blood. It was not even a secret that Griffin's career and reputation got ruined after that issue.

Aside from the Trump mask, Griffin also opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2020 and her prescription pills addiction, which made her suicidal. "I felt like if I can't make others laugh, then there's no purpose for me to live," Griffin said regarding her situation, per ABC News.

The article insisted that her cancer diagnosis and surgery are among the latest challenges she has to go through. They concluded, "Everyone's rooting for her, but we're all afraid she'll collapse under the weight of ANOTHER brutal challenge!"

Kathy Griffin As She Lives

The source failed to mention that Griffin caught her disease early at stage one. As the comedian suffers alone in her current situation, Griffin has already dealt with it calmly.

Fortunately, she had undergone surgery successfully, and her doctor is expecting that she will be cancer-free without needing chemotherapy or radiation treatments. Her Instagram page was even full of good news since her cancer diagnosis despite stopping cracking jokes.

She received a couple of TV roles instead.

Just as the magazine assessed Griffin's perspective, Gossip Cop said it is "totally offensive." The 60-year-old Griffin was vulnerable when she shared her struggle with addiction and depression, and they took advantage of it.



On Instagram, Griffin wrote, "I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be ok."

