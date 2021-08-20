Fans have been going a little crazy trying their hand at detective work - to prove that their speculations that Kylie Jenner is pregnant are true. Now, a report all but confirmed the news.

While many big outlets have followed suit in reporting such, this can be taken with a grain of salt until Kylie Jenner herself confirms it. Multiple sources have confirmed to ET that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The parents had their first child, Stormi, in February 2018. They are expecting their second kid, Kylie and Travis. One insider said the expectant parents are ecstatic to have another child and to give Stormi a sibling.

The source said that having a second baby was completely in the plans of both Travis and Kylie and they have been thinking about this for a while now.

The second source also says Kylie loves being pregnant and kind of miss being in her last pregnancy experience she had while pregnant in the public view, so she desired to go through another pregnancy out of the public eye. If she pulled it off once, pulling it off another time is rather difficult against the people's keen eyes.

Third-party sources report that Kylie believes Travis has gone to great lengths to ensure she that he's made an effort to reform himself.

While they are yet to truly reconcile, the two are said to be in a great place.

They are doing great. Kylie's family is very supportive of her and Travis being back together, and all really enjoy spending time with him," the source tells ET. "They have seen that he is striving to be the best dad and partner that he can be, and they have been very impressed with his ongoing responsible actions and effort."

Page Six was the first to reveal the pregnancy news on Friday. It has been widely rumored that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is pregnant. For her birthday on June 8, some people saw hints on her social media sites about how subdued her celebration was. This isn't even the icing on the cake. Not only did none of Kylie's sisters utilize recent photos of her to celebrate her birthday, they chose flashback photos instead.

The rumors heated up when a video recently went viral with Caitlyn Jenner and she mentioned something about a member of the family becoming pregnant. In the footage, she can be heard saying she found out lately that she had another grandchild on the way. She refused to provide the identity.

