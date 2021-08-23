"Spider-Man: No Way Home" hyped its fans accidentally long before it was supposed to do so as its trailer had been leaked online.

On Sunday, Sony immediately moved after an alleged leaked trailer of the "Spider-Man" film emerged online. The film also topped Twitter's trending list over that blunder.

The video featured someone holding a phone with the trailer playing on it. Doctor Strange and Doc Ock appeared at one point, confirming the appearance of Alfred Molina.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the leaked video did not exist long since a copyright statement overtook its position. The message that prompt on every video reads: "The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner."

The news outlet also confirmed that the alleged leaked material was actually legitimate. However, the audio sounded broken and whacked. The leak, which spoiled the fans, gave birth to memes about the spoiler king, Tom Holland.



It's Not Holland's Fault!

Although the "Spider-Man" actor does not have anything to do with the leak, fans hilariously blamed him over the incident.

One fan said, "LMAO I HEARD THE NWH TRAILER GOT LEAKED AND I IMMEDIATELY ASKED PPL WHAT TOM HOLLAND DID THIS TIME."

"Plot twist: Tom Holland actually leaked the trailer and framed that other person," another added.

The release of a trailer for the upcoming film shocked Marvel Studios since President Kevin Feige seemingly wants to be as secretive as possible. Since the announcement of the installment, the big boss has not offered any commentaries nor specifics about it yet.

However, he told CinemaBlend that the movie would be in theaters on December 17, with a trailer to arrive before that. He also guaranteed ComicBook the same comment about the "Spider-Man: No Way Home| trailer.

As for the reason behind the secrecy, Feige said it had been regular business for Marvel.

"Honestly, I've seen the fervor online. It has not necessarily occurred to me that it is any more or less secret than any of our other projects. I think all of our projects... we want to preserve surprises. That's all the secrecy is for," he explained.

But with the leaked video, the movie's biggest secret about it being a multiverse story has already been outed.

