There has been an update on Britney Spears' dogs.

It was previously reported that the pop star's dogs never came home from the vet visit and suspected that her dad, Jamie Spears, had something to do with their disappearance.

The mom-of-two immediately called the cops on Aug. 10 and was ready to file a report over her dogs but later changed her mind.

TMZ first reported that the dogs' whereabouts had trigged a heated argument between Britney and her housekeeper, where they were told the housekeeper showed the "Toxic" singer pictures that she had taken of the dogs who are sick.

Britney has reportedly become furious and believed that the housekeeper was sending pictures to Jamie.

Per the housekeeper, the "Womanizer" singer allegedly grabbed for the phone and struck her arm in the process.

Later on, the housekeeper filed a police report for battery, but the pop princess denies even touching the housekeeper, claiming what she did was only grab the phone.

The dogs were still not reunited with Britney Spears by Friday afternoon, and the police's investigation still hasn't ended.

However, their findings will be sent to the district attorney's office to review the incident for possible misdemeanor battery charges.

What Happened to Britney Spears' Dogs?

Britney Spears' dogs are reportedly really sick, with one of them even close to death, according to TMZ.

The same housekeeper mentioned above brought the dogs to the vet, as she believes that the only way to save the two pooches was by going to the vet, which turned into the dogs being kept away from the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker.

An insider told the outlet that one of the two dogs had a serious digestive problem and that both dogs were supposed to be fed a special food meant for their illness.

The housekeeper became frantic when she saw that the dogs were reportedly fed table scraps, which caused the pets to become extremely sick, especially the one with stomach problems.

Both dogs were also reportedly dehydrated, which also prompted her to take them to the vet.

When the vet examined the dogs, the vet reportedly became alarmed, and the singer's dog-sitter decided it was best if she cared for the two dogs instead of Britney Spears.

However, it later prompted that the singer was neglecting her pets, debunked by a source who spoke to Page Six.

"She adores her dogs and would never mistreat them."

And regarding the "battery" incident, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart said on Monday, "It nothing more than a 'he said, she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever."

