Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple.

Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago.

This is because he knows his girlfriend wants to look perfect.

Not only does she require herself to look her best, but she also wants her beau to look his best all the time.

An insider told the outlet that the "Hustlers" actress had required Affleck to work out for a minimum of 90 minutes daily so that he gets rid of his tummy.

"She's got him on a strict routine that starts at the crack of dawn without fail and involves a ton of squatting, lunges, cardio, and lower-body work that's designed to beef him up back there."

But it seems like Lopez is the only one happy with working out because the "Gone Girl" actor is reportedly miserable with his new routine.

He's also not happy to be working out so much. Unfortunately for him, he has to do it to make JLo happy, per the source.

The dad-of-three knows that all eyes are not only on his girlfriend but also on him.

Additionally, the newly-gained attention on him hasn't been experienced in the last couple of years.

And Affleck reportedly thinks that if he plays this entire thing right, it could help his career.

"Ben had all but given up on ever playing an action star again. But now that he's getting back in shape his mind is opening to all kinds of possibilities."

But Jennifer Lopez doesn't reportedly have a problem with her new boyfriend.

A few months before they split, she also allegedly required ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to work out.

Last year, the National Enquirer (via Enstars) reported that the Latin beauty is turned off by the former MLB star's eating habits.

Rodriguez started gaining a lot of weight which caused some problems to his relationship with the "Jenny From the Block" singer.

A source snitched to the outlet that A-Rod's "heftiness" completely shocked the singer.

"She continues to hit the gym, but Alex has been pigging out in carbs, slacking off on his workouts, and snacking late at night."

However, the National Enquirer's report at the time was debunked. And the current one they wrote about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows no hint of any truth.

There's no indication that they are having problems in their relationship because of JLo's reported obsession.

