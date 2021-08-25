Michael Nader, "Dynasty" actor died at the age of 76. His bereaved wife, Jodi Lister, revealed the sad news.

The actor who is also known for his role in "All My Children," died at home in Northern California on Monday. His cause of death is reportedly cancer. "

With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael," Nader's wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever," she added.

Back in 2013, he talked about his shocking return to the soap "All My Children" after the show went off-air. His role Dimitri Marrick was quite a fan favorite. Back then, the show returned but for the streaming giant, Hulu. He was aseked what he thought about that and his response was quite amusing.

"I was so unknowledgeable about any of this that the gentleman that handled my contract for me said, "Do you realize, Mike, that 70% of the new pilots in Los Angeles are going straight to the Internet," he shared. "I went, "Really?" He says, "Yes. The format of introducing and getting a new source of advertising dollars I guess is - they're moving that way very strongly," he added.

Even though he was most known for "Dynasty" and "All My Children," his career is so much more than these two successful shows.

The acting career of Michael lasted several decades. His first soap role was Kevin Thompson's in "As the World Turns" (1975-1978, and then his primetime soap, "Bare Essence" as Alexi Theopolous, before he landed as Alexis Colby's (Joan Collins') third husband, Dex, on the "Dynasty" later on the same year.

Nader continued with the programme until 1989, when it was cancelled.

His long TV and motion picture career also had him making appearances in hit shows such as "The Flash," "Law and Order: SVU," "Cold Case," among others.

Michael is survived by his wife of 18-years, Jodi, stepmother Lillian, sister Stephanie, daughter Lindsay, ex-wife Robin, son-in-law Trevor, and granddaughter Juniper.

There is said to be an impending Zoom memorial, the details of which are still being planned.

