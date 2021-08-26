Should Britney Spears stop posting topless photos now? If she's truly intent on winning her conservatorship case and prove her father as the main conservator should be removed from the picture, it's something she should consider, a high profile attorney surmised.

Fans and friends are rallying for Britney Spears to be freed from her conservatorship, which has now stretched to 13 years. While the Free Britney Spears has been going on for a while, it is only now that the the case has progressed so much. Probably because the court itself heard from Britney Spears how hard her life is being "controlled" and "abused" by her father, under the guise of looking after her and her interests under the conservatorship.

Britney Spears 'Topless' Posts a Danger to Her Case?

The court is yet to decide though whether her father can already be removed and replaced, or stop the conservatorship already.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death Suspicious? Ex-NHL Player Pronounced Dead at Home

One thing it has to establish first is that Britney is truly capable of taking care of herself and her fortune. However, while so many people are saying that she certainly could and at the age of 39, she should already have a say on her life, her Instagram posts can go against her.

Most of her posts are of her dancing randomly at home, or some cryptic posts of her plight. But lately, posts of her being topless have increased. On the one hand, some deemed that this is just a sight of her taking control of her body and posting whatever she wants, while others deemed that this is a sign that she is mentally unstable.

It does not truly matter what her followers think though. Even Britney Spears herself sometimes admonish them for questioning her decisions and choices with regard to what she shares on her social media. However, what can truly matter in time is what the court thinks about these posts.

Jamie Spears Can Use Britney Spears IG Posts to Win Case?

According to a lawyer, her naked Instagram pictures and wild rants unfortunately "could be used against her." "To the extent that her page is a public forum where information is available, I think absolutely someone can use that in court however they want to," she said. All is not down the drain though.

Since these posts are already online, and they would continue to have a life of their own even if Britney take them down, the legal expert said Jamie Spears taking that route and using these posts against his daughter could also backfire on him

"When you're in court, you're under oath but when you're on social media, there's an entertainment value," she explained. "But there are other ways of evaluating someone's capacity, like with testimony's," she added. "You can't stretch social media posts to create a case against terminating the conservatorship," she said, which means that even though Britney's demeanor can be questioned because of these posts, her overall reputation would not be relied on these.

On her part, Britney Spears already explained why she posted so many topless photos lately. Reading her explanation does not lead to a devaluation of her sanity or mental health.

.

READ MORE: Prince Philip Predicted His Death? Late Royal Did NOT Want to Live Until 100