Kristen Stewart fully embodied the late Princess Diana in the first trailer of "Spencer," but critics already have negative things to say.

Aside from the teaser, the biopic's poster also took the internet by storm as it was shared thousands of times all over social media.

The trailer shows Stewart dressed as Diana in the most extravagant clothing fit for royalty. In some scenes, it appears that she's struggling with the life of being in front of a paparazzi and being overwhelmed with emotions. (watch the full teaser trailer below)

Despite Stewart's effort for the role, critics are not happy with her portrayal as they labeled her as "boring," and they don't see striking similarities between her and the late Duchess.

"Y'all hyping up Kristen Stewart for what? It's giving boring." one fan wrote.

"Can they really not find ANY actress in the world who looks somewhat like her? So far they are striking out 100%. I will never buy that KS is Diana. Or that round-face girl from last season's The Crown." another fan wrote.

"Ummmm, no. I don't see it, too short, too skinny, face too small. And what about a fake British accent. With all who have played her, I'm not buying it." one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Kristen Stewart has not publicly responded to the comments.

'Spencer' Coming To Theatres This November

Per Variety, the film will revolve around Princess Diana's life in the early 90s as she grapples through her separation from Prince Charles. "Spencer" is directed by renowned filmmaker Pablo Jarin.

Kristen Stewart first broke the internet when photos of her dressed up in full Princess Diana get up went viral on the internet.

Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2021

Aside from the film itself, fans are eager to hear how good is Stewart's British accent as she only uttered two words in the teaser video.

According to Vanity Fair, Stewart is the third actress in history to play Princess Diana after Emma Corrin for the fourth season of "The Crown" and Elizabeth Debicki for the following season.

Cast members include Olga Hellsing (Sarah, Duchess of York), Amy Manson (Anne Boleyn), and Niklas Kohrt (Prince Andrew).

