Paul Stanley caused a massive worry among their fans after the Kiss member tested positive for COVID-19. However, the rumor about him suffering from a heart attack made fans worry even more.

Ahead Kiss' concert in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on Thursday, the band announced the postponement of the event to safeguard everyone from the dreaded disease. It noted that Stanley's diagnosis led them to make the decision for now.

The news, however, gave birth to rumors that the musician suffered from a heart attack.

On Twitter, internet users alleged that the 69-year-old rhythm guitarist faced an emergency health issue during the show's soundcheck.

One person said, "Don't know if true: Paul Stanley had a heart attack during sound check at the Kiss show. My buddy just posted on Facebook showing a video of all of the cars leaving The Pavilion at Star Lake due to the show getting canceled."



"On the off ramp at the concert site being told by several people that Paul Stanley had a heart attack does anybody know anything," another asked.

After the alarming talks emerged, Stanley himself log on to his social media account to debunk the rumors and assure that he is doing well.

On his Twitter account, the music legend said that he was not in the hospital or in the ICU. He also revealed that he did not suffer from a heart attack. In fact, he remains healthy that he could bike 26 miles a day.

Stanley, who is still recovering from the virus, referred to the rumor as something nonsense.

Stanley's Diagnosis Caused Concert Postponement

Rumors about Stanley's alleged heart attack came after Kiss canceled their supposed Thursday tour.

On Kiss' official Instagram, it revealed that the band members and staff are all vaccinated. However, Stanley contracted the disease and tested positive for the virus.

It then assured that they will make new show dates available as soon as possible.

"Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated," the group's message said. "The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. "

The statement pointed out that the tour comes with a COVID safety protocol officer to ensure that everyone follows the CDC guidelines. Following the report, fans sent their well-wishes to the musician and the whole group, as well.

