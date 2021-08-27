"Donda" hasn't even been released yet, but Kanye West is already racking up millions from it.

Thanks to his "Donda" Livestream listening parties and tickets, the music legend has reportedly been making a ton of dough thanks to his "Donda" Livestream listening parties and tickets.

Kanye, who recently requested his name to be changed legally to "Ye," lived in Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to work on his upcoming album, which is named after his late mom.

According to insiders of several publications, the Grammy award-winning rapper broke Apple Music's Livestream records with 5.4 million viewers and gathered $7 million from in-person merchandise.

Additionally, the "Gold Digger" rapper also filled the stadium with more than 42,000 eager fans who paid $25 up to $100 per ticket - all of these without even the album's release.

Billboard estimated that the listening parties earned between $1.5 million and $2.7 million separately.

Because of that, fans are now listening to Kanye West's catalog, driving an increase in his music streams up to 37% over less than a month, between Jul. 19 and Aug. 9.

On top of what the prior had raked in, this has also generated an estimated $250,000 in his earnings.

Though this isn't the first time the former husband of Kim Kardashian accumulated a massive amount in just a short timeframe, it was also once claimed that his Yeezy jacket sold out and made $7 million overnight.

One brand marketing executive told All Hip Hop, "An A-level artist like Kanye could demand a multi-million dollar deal or a guaranteed marketing spend to promote the spot."

They went on to say that Kanye may be doing all of this to help with the expenses or help support the album release.

However, many fans won't even realize that these artists will do deals for very little cash if there's going to be a big marketing commitment.

The expert further said that "it's not always about the dollar, it's about the promotion."

Kanye West Scammed Fans?

Furious fans flocked to Twitter after Kanye West announced his "Donda" Stem Player for his upcoming album.

The device will allow fans to loop songs, speed or slow down the tracks, and even isolate different instruments.

However, fans don't want the device because they want "Donda" to be released, with some of them even calling him a "scam artist."

"Yesterday was a weird day in music. @kanyewest dropped a $200 IRL music player for his upcoming 'Donda' album."

