After the first trailer for Spencer was published on Thursday, fans loved Kristen Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana, and film critics are already predicting the actress's Oscar victory.This, after she was criticized left and right upon knowing she would be playing the role of the well-loved princess. To think that she already wowed them just through a trailer, how would people feel if the actual movie drops?

In the brief trailer, Stewart, 31, says only two words: "They don't," in response to Sally Hawkins' character, who has yet to be revealed, telling Diana:, "They know everything," when alluding to the press.

It was enough for some fans and critics to finally see why she was chosen for the role in the first place. The short lines make admirers go crazy, with many claiming that the American actress's British accent was "right on," as were her mannerisms and portrayal of the late Princess. Therefore, they deemed her Oscar worthy. Is she? The British accent is enough to make people think so.

"You guys!!!!!! Bella Cullen aka Kristen Stewart will be playing the role of Diana Spencer in her new movie Spencer that comes out in 3 months!!! Her British accent is on point!!! I can't wait to see it! She did so good in the trailer I couldn't tell it was her' gushed one fan. "THE SPENCER TRAILER OHMYGOD I LOVE IT," one said.

But others are more impressed by it, claiming she'll sweep the Oscars in 2022 through this film. "Just just watched the trailer for Spencer and i'm afraid KStew will be having a clean sweep at the 2022 oscars," a trailer fan said. "Just saw the trailer for Spencer oh my f**king god if kristen doesnt get an oscar after this I'll b suing everyone and their grandma I just know it's gonna be amazing," another followed suit.

If two lines were enough to make people think she's a worth actress for the difficult role, then her hard work certainly paid off. It can be remembered that she was earlier on interviewed about the preparation she did for the movie and she was very generous with her answers. She said she is quite protective about the role even though she was too young to remember Princess Diana's life.

Discussing the royal, the actress said, "It's hard not to feel protective over her. She was so young ... everyone's perspective is different, and there's no way to get everything right ... what is fact in relation to personal experience."

