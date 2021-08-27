Liverpool's Premier League club manager Jürgen Klopp left a comment on Christiano Ronaldo's decision to join Manchester United.

As news outlets keep a constant eye on Ronaldo's ongoing deal with Man United, some industry professionals see a glitch in the system. After 12 years and a $94 million contract with Real Madrid, the athlete decided to return to the Manchester base.

OFFICIAL: CRISTIANO RONALDO RETURNS TO MANCHESTER UNITED pic.twitter.com/ULnUfEcVay — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 27, 2021



ESPN reported that the Portuguese player had almost finalized his negotiations with Manchester City last Thursday, August 27, yet they withdrew the offer.

Christiano earns a weekly salary of over £500,000 ($700,000) at Juventus, which is troublesome for United's wage bill.

Jürgen Klopp: 'Not Business For The Future'

Manchester City struggled to adjust to the athlete's asking price as he has little to no resale value. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has a few words about the matter, claiming that big-named athletes are "not a business for the future."

The club manager was also fully aware of Ronaldo's impact on the sports industry. He claimed that he "has no knowledge about it," as Manchester City was widely reported to be in pole position for Ronaldo at that time.

The Liverpool club appears to be in the same boat as Man City after spending £36 million ($42 million) on RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate. Klopp viewed the deal with Christiano and described it as some kind of blueprint-for-success that others are preparing to copy and bet all their money on.

During the recent news conference, the manager stated that "It's not always with the best squad in the world, it's about developing as a squad and a club."

'Different Ways To Build A Team'

He also continued, "We have resources and have been building for a while. I have no time to look at other clubs. It's not about me to judge that, but if other clubs can do it, it's not a business for the future, [the next] three to four years, it's about now and immediately."

Klopp also added that this is how some clubs are working, mentioning that it was fine. Yet, he continued, "there must be different ways, clubs who look two or three years later and have success."

This summer transfer window resulted in some biggest stars in the field moving clubs, including Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain and rumored PSG striker Kylian Mbappe transferring to Madrid.

The commercial impact of those deals is huge for the parties involved, but Klopp said that he has yet to be asked to do a transfer for its commercial value to his club.

"I think with Messi and Ronaldo especially, there might be a commercial aspect of it, of course," Klopp said. "But I don't think PSG bought Messi for commercial reasons. Maybe yes, I don't know.



