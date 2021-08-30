Al Roker has the perfect response to critics thinking he's too old to report the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

On Sunday, the hurricane has hit Louisiana and became a Category 4 storm.

But before the wind switched to 150 mph, Al Roker was already on the scene.

The 67-year-old weatherman was able to deliver his report amid the heavy gusts of winds and the rain and rising waters.

However, watchers expressed their concern for the weatherman.

During an appearance on "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart," Roker told viewers, trolls, and those concerned to just chill out.

Boasting he has done this for so many years, Roker said, "You know, look - it's one of these things, and folks on Twitter have been [saying], 'Well, first of all, why is NBC putting him out there?' I volunteered to come out here. This is what I do. I've done it for 40 years."

He then assured everyone that he and the crews make sure that they are all safe while out in the field and know that they're not going to do something to harm themselves.

Al Roker quipped, "As much as I love the weather and love NBC, I'm not going to risk my life for it."

And as for those who said that he's too old to report this kind of news in the middle of a Category 4 storm, Roker said, "' Well, hey guess what: screw you! Okay? And try to keep up. Keep up, okay? These punks. I will drop them like a bag of dirt!"

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner's Masterplan As She Has Been Confirmed To Be Expecting Second Child Exposed

Before the appearance for the interview, the veteran already posted an update on social media where he took off his boots in the shower and showed how he had a bit of mud from lake Pontchartrain with him.

For all those who were worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain covering #Ida a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up pic.twitter.com/DctJBFKD0D — Al Roker (@alroker) August 29, 2021

He then poured the water down the drain.

Roker also told his social media followers that people shouldn't be worried about him, explaining in several points how he volunteered to cover the hurricane and knew that it is part of his job.

He also said how he and his co-workers at the field are safe and were back at the hotel already and that those who keep saying he's too old to report on a piece of dangerous news should "try and keep up."

Monday morning, Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm with 45 mph sustained winds.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Forced to Wear Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event?