There has been an increase in discussions for the monarchy's future as speculation on the legal problems of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, has been going on, and some royal watchers see a prison scenario as a way to reset the monarchy.

In a report published by Rob Shuter, sources claimed that incarceration could provide an opportunity for King Charles III to streamline the royal household.

According to the account, some within royal circles believe that if Andrew were to avoid jail, it could create new complications. One well-placed insider stated, "If Andrew walks, he'll feel vindicated and untouchable," adding, "That makes him more emboldened, more reckless, and far more dangerous to the institution."

Another palace source framed imprisonment differently, saying, "Prison contains the chaos."

The source added, "It forces a hard stop. The family can regroup without constantly bracing for the next humiliation."

King Charles has already removed his brother's titles, duties and public funding, according to prior announcements. Supporters of further distancing argue that a legal resolution could eliminate remaining informal ties and reduce ongoing scrutiny.

One senior royal watcher said, "No one wants to say it publicly," but argued Andrew would continue to cause embarrassment regardless of outcome. The watcher added, "Jail removes the oxygen — and the obligation to bankroll him."

The Palace has maintained that Andrew's legal matters are separate from the Crown. However, one insider suggested that any crisis could accelerate changes already underway, saying, "This gives the King cover to finish the slimming-down he's always wanted."

The insider continued, "In crisis, reform suddenly becomes very easy to sell."

Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Weighs Next Move After Arrest Developments

Andrew spent 11 hours in custody before being released and remains under investigation. He has denied wrongdoing in past statements.

Since the latest developments, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has largely remained out of public view. Reports suggest she has been traveling between locations in the UK and abroad, though her representatives have not confirmed her whereabouts.

A source previously told the Daily Mail that she has been "sofa-surfing on a global scale," and is keeping a low profile.

Despite uncertainty, reports indicate she is considering future professional plans. One account said she is scouting for new representation and hopes to remain in the Windsor area.

A source reportedly told friends, "I need to get back to work. I need money." The same account said she declared, "When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew."

However, some observers question whether a comeback is realistic.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "If it is true that she still thinks she can make some sort of comeback, she is more deluded than I thought possible."

Bond cited ongoing scrutiny surrounding Ferguson's past associations and financial history, saying her public reputation has suffered significant setbacks.

According to friends quoted in earlier reporting, Ferguson has experienced emotional strain.

One friend told the Daily Mail, "She feels deeply depressed and that the world is out to get her." The friend added concerns about her mental health but noted, "what she doesn't appear to feel is remorse for what has happened."