Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the process of their divorce, and after being spotted numerous times, people think they might call it off.

Recently, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star attended her ex's third listening party for his highly-anticipated album release for "Donda," and this event was just one for the books.

Fans were shocked to see Kim reenacting her wedding with Kanye West as she wore a wedding dress, HER wedding dress, at the "Donda" listening event.

Hip Hop Ties tweeted on Aug. 27, "Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Event."

The entire performance weirded out the fans. However, it's anything but weird for the former power couple.

In fact, the KKW Beauty mogul reportedly thought that wearing a wedding gown would make the Grammy-winning artist's vision come to life.

Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West’s DONDA listening event.👀👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sCl2VRv66e — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 27, 2021

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life, "She has always been mesmerized with him and his ability to cause discussion, and what better way to get the word out and help him [promote his new album] than by doing this artistic stunt that she more prefers to call a brilliant art idea from Kanye's mind."

Though they may not be together anymore, it doesn't mean they won't be there to cheer on each other.

In fact, the insider further said that Kim will always support whatever Kanye's creative vision and plans will be, despite everything that went down in their marriage.

"That will never change. They might not be together romantically, but the support she has for his success - she takes that seriously and it's important for her."

The 40-year-old mom of four is also happy to do just about anything to help the Yeezy founder, and she would reportedly do it over and over again for him.

After the event, it was even reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian exited Soldier Field in Chicago holding hands the show.

READ ALSO: Kanye West Rakes In MILLIONS Ahead of 'Donda' Release After Being Called A Scam Artist

And as for Kim's supportive nature, she must have gotten it from her mom, Kris Jenner.

The Kar-Jenner matriarch has reportedly "drilled" into her kids, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall, that they should "put family above everything."

Last month, a source confirmed to Hollywood Life, "Kris is the main reason you saw Kim supporting Kanye at his album launch."

READ MORE: Britney Spears Conservatorship Should Never End? Jamie Worries Daughter Will Have a Meltdown Once He's Out of Her Life