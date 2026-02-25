Martin Short's eldest daughter, Los Angeles social worker Katherine Hartley Short, died by suicide at 42 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Hollywood Hills home, according to law enforcement sources and a family statement.

Police and fire officials responded to Katherine's residence shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Monday, where she was found dead at the scene. Authorities have launched a death investigation but are treating the case as a suicide, pending any final determinations from the coroner.

In a brief statement, a representative for Martin Short said the family is "devastated" and requested privacy as they process their loss. The statement remembered Katherine as "beloved by all" and someone who brought "light and joy" into the world, according to TMZ.

Katherine was the oldest of three children adopted by Short and his late wife, actress Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. She largely stayed out of the spotlight, appearing only occasionally with her father at industry events over the years.

After earning a bachelor's degree from New York University and a master's in social work from the University of Southern California, Katherine built a career as a licensed clinical social worker in Los Angeles. She worked in private practice and with nonprofits, focusing on supporting individuals and families dealing with mental health challenges, People reported.

She was involved with Bring Change To Mind, a mental health organization that aims to reduce stigma and encourage open conversations about mental illness. Colleagues and profiles described her as committed, empathetic, and deeply invested in helping vulnerable communities.

News of Katherine's death comes as another blow to Short, who has spoken in interviews about the importance of fatherhood and maintaining a close relationship with his children. In recent weeks, he also publicly mourned the death of longtime friend and collaborator Catherine O'Hara, marking a period of intense personal loss, as per Hollywood Life.

In light of Katherine's death, mental health advocates are again urging people to seek help if they are in crisis or know someone who may be struggling. In the United States, support is available by calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org for confidential assistance.