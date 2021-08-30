Over the weekend, Kanye West has finally graced his fans with his highly-anticipated album "Donda."

A rumor immediately surfaced that Ariana Grande had a surprise appearance on one of the tracks.

Fans were immediately excited to hear two iconic artists together in Ye's new studio album. However, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker immediately debunked the claims that it wasn't her on "Donda," but instead somebody who sounds just like her.

Ariana came forward and praised Stalone, sharing Stalone's Instagram post of her recording her part at the makeshift recording booth at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta where the "Jesus Is King" rapper and his collaborators completed the record.

"You sound beautiful," Ari wrote, per Pop Crave.

In the comments section of Stalone's post, she also shared several emojis, including fire, hearts, and the word "beautiful."

Ariana Grande confirms she is not on the title track off of Kanye West’s new album #DONDA and praises the featured artist, @thestalone, in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/TLyYP5x17l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2021

The "7 Rings" singer's clarification comes after Kanye West has claimed that his record label, Universal, released his album without his permission.

In a statement, the dad-of-four accused the label of making "Donda" available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music without asking for his approval.

Kanye also said that the label blocked him from releasing his song that featured DaBaby and Marilyn Mansion, titled "Jail, Pt. 2."

The 44-year-old Grammy-winning hitmaker told his Instagram followers, "UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM."

After several listening parties and publicity stunts, the "Gold Digger" hitmaker finally release his tenth studio album.

"Donda" is entitled after the star's late mom, the latest offering from the award-winning rapper, which had been causing controversy before the tracks were even available to the public.

However, sources at Universal told Variety that Kanye's claims are "preposterous."

Following the album's release, Kanye West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has posted her support of the rapper; however, there was something wrong with what she posted.

Just like many fans, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was excited to hear the songs after being promised a release for months, so she shared screenshots of the songs on her Instagram Story.

Unfortunately, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the KKW Beauty mogul's screenshots showed the volume was off or very low on each of the tracks she shared on Instagram.

In now-deleted pictures, fans immediately rushed to Twitter to mock her.

"Kim Kardashian listening to 'Donda' on MUTE is so funny to me," one Twitter user said.

"Kim Kardashian listening to 'Donda' on mute is the best part of this rollout."

Later on, the reality star deleted the screenshots and reposted them with the volume turned on this time.

