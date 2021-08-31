Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was recently seen collaborating with her daughter's boyfriend, Ben Affleck, for a WynnBET ad.

It felt like both of them had a strong bond while working together.

The said ad for the online sports betting and iGaming app launched by Wynn Resorts was starred and directed by Ben Affleck, per ET.

Along with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, they were also joined by "The Way Back" co-star Melvin Gregg and former Miami Heat player Shaquille O'Neal.

Mother and Future Son-In-Law Bonding

In the gambling advertisement, the 75-year-old Rodríguez appeared in a fabulous dress and red sweater, looking glamorous from head to toe.



It was no longer a secret that JLo's mother has spent time together with Ben Affleck. A source from E! News even revealed that they "enjoy gambling together and have done it in the past," when they were spotted filming for the same project.

Affleck and Rodriguez had a close relationship the first time Bennifer dated, and apparently, those bonds still haven't left the two of them. "Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," the insider continued.

The Recent Life Of Ben Affleck And JLo

And since this ad was filmed over two months ago, things have only gotten more serious between JLo and Affleck. The "On The Floor" singer even relocated to Los Angeles, where she joined her beau in searching for the perfect property to live together.

In June this year, they started filming the spot for WynnBET, which was a few weeks after Affleck and Rodríguez were spotted at the VAX LIVE Concert. That was also the same venue where JLo also performed.

While onstage, Lopez shared a personal story, telling the crowd that she wasn't able to spend Christmas with her mother due to the coronavirus pandemic

"First time in my whole life. We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight, and she's vaccinated," she said.

"When I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she always used to sing to me when I was a baby. So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight ... you guys know this one!"

