Jake Paul claimed he was a retired boxer after his match against Tyron Woodley, but his followers refused to buy it.

Only 24 hours since Paul changed his status to "retired" boxer, the YouTuber-turned-athlete took to his social media account again and announced that he is coming out of retirement.

On his Twitter account, the boxer wrote, "UPDATED STATUS: I'M COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT."

While most of his followers asked him to stay true to his decision, others used the chance to flood him with hilarious messages related to his status.

"Tell me you're a virgin without telling me you're a virgin," one said before another added, "He's copying conor with the retirements as well I see."

"#JakePaul retiring from boxing unprofessional boxers for 3 days is similar to when I retire from rec basketball leagues until Sunday," another added.



Meanwhile, others claimed that Paul was actually referring to "coming out of the closet."

Paul's change of mind came after he defeated Tyron Woodley, causing him to have a 4-0 score from the split-decision victory. His decision also resonated with what McGregor has been doing for years.

For what it's worth, the legendary boxer first announced in 2016 he was retiring and leaving the boxing industry. Four months later, he came out of retirement and got involved in fights again in the past years.

Why Jake Paul Cannot Retire Yet

Paul is still new to the industry, and he has a long path he can take as a boxer.

Fans speculated that the retirement announcement cannot be true at all since he signed a deal with Showtime Sports. According to his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, the boxer looks forward to establishing more success after knocking out his three opponents before Woodley.

His third rival, UFC fighter and Olympian Ben Askren, was knocked out immediately in one minute and 59 seconds of the first round.

The multi-fight and multi-year deal cannot allow Paul to retire soon. Even the boxer himself surely will not quit due to the amount he received from them.

In comparison, Floyd Mayweather also signed under Showtime in 2013 and earned a contract worth $150 million. He reportedly earned around $640 million throughout his fights under the company.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson also gained a whopping amount of $215 million after signing the $120 million deal with Showtime.

