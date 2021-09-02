Wednesday's GQ Men of the Year Awards revealed Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and singer Anne-Marie in their matchy outfits.

After last year's virtual Men Of The Year Awards, GQ's flagship celebration of icons returned with an in-person event for its 24th edition, which husband-and-wife Idris and Sabrina Elba hosted. The married couple appeared in their black fits that stunned the people in the venue.

Alongside the show's hosts, the "2002" singer Anne-Marie also turned up on the red carpet. However, she was also wearing the same leopard print design that Idris' wife wore at the event.

Leopard Print For Two

It is common in the recent generation that party-goers cringe or get awkward when they see someone else wearing the same clothes like theirs. Despite the unfortunate coincidence, the two women looked stunning as they arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

According to this article, the celebrities appeared at the Tate Modern in London for the ceremony wearing a beautiful black leopard print ensemble with a side slit design. On the other hand, Idris donned an all-black suit and tied the combo with smart black shoes.

The 31-year-old wife hosted the night with her husband, looking fabulous in the strapless off-the-shoulder outfit. She even completed her look with matching evening gloves and dazzling diamond bracelets and rings over her gloves.

Sabrina had numerous change-outfit time throughout the night, including switching into a chic black skin-tight dress with a low-cut neckline.

On the other hand, Anne-Marie looked just as amazing as Sabrina, also wearing the classy leopard-print look with black platform heels.

The 30-year-old singer also posed on the red carpet fully accessorized with a beautiful diamond necklace and matching white gold earrings.

The Night Of GQ

In association with BOSS, the 24th GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 saw a slew of stars taking home prizes as the ceremony saw the return of in-person attendees following the Covid pandemic, per Daily Mail.

The star-studded ceremony also had presenters including Winnie Harlow, Gary Lineker, Emma Corrin, and Mabel announcing the winners of the coveted awards.

Aside from trophies, winners were also given goodie bags worth £12,000 ($16,000), with treats such as dinner, a night's stay in the swanky Nobu Hotel, and more.

