Amber Heard suffered from another backlash, although the recent "Aquaman" update is not about her.

"Aquaman" director James Wan shared the newest update of the upcoming installment of the billion-dollar franchise. On his Instagram page, he shared a photo of the lead star, Jason Momoa, wearing the old and new Stealth suit of his character.

"Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability," he captioned the post. "[Aquaman 2 writer David Leslie] and I were inspired by the 80s' blue suit.'"

Fans showered the post with compliments toward the lead star, with most internet users expressed their excitement toward finally seeing the show.

However, some internet users chose to slam the update and bring Amber Heard's name on the table again.

Remove Amber from Aquaman 2

On Twitter, the 35-year-old actress went viral for all the wrong reasons as Depp's fans called to boycott the upcoming movie again.

One fan said, "I love Jason Momoa but if you think for a second i'm watching it if Ms. Amber Heard is apart of it that won't be happening I'll be boycotting that and anything else she's apart of until justice is duly served #Aquaman."

"Warner saying Amber Heard is irreplaceable yet she is not, Mera is irreplaceable and any other actress who isn't an abuser can play her and DO BETTER than Heard," another wrote. Aquaman was a fun movie, but I am not watching the next one and the DC extended universe is a mess regardless."

The public's appeal came after Depp's fans launch a damaging petition against the actress as the libel case began in 2020.

On change.org, a user named Jeanne Larson created the petition titled, "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2." The petition is addressed to the SVP of Publicity and Communications for DC Warner Bros, Courtney Simmons, and DC Entertainment.

After over a year, its current goal already hit 3 million while over 1.8 million people supported it by including their signature.

Despite such a high number of participants, their wish seemingly backfired as Depp lost his roles in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises after losing his libel case against The Sun.

The actor will face Heard again for the $50 million defamation lawsuit showdown next year. The trial has been suspended multiple times already due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

