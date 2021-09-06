Ever since HBO Max released a reunion special for the popular 90s sitcom "Friends," fans have been wanting other TV shows like "Dawson's Creek" to have the same setup and reunite old actors in one set. However, Joshua Jackson thinks it's a bad idea.

Speaking to The Guardian, the interviewer asked the actor if he's down to have a televised reunion together with his former cast members.

Jackson was very straightforward and answered that he thinks it's not a good idea because the "Friends" cast —Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc-—were already adults when they filmed the show. It's "less jarring to see them now."

In addition, he told the outlet that his castmates might shock fans if they do a TV sit-down. "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people." (via E! News)

"Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair." He added.

'Dawson's Creek' Reunion

"Dawson's Creek" first aired in January 1998; the show only had six seasons before ultimately signing off in 2003. Despite being on air for only five years, it significantly impacted fans, and they wanted them to reunite again.

Aside from Jackson, the show's cast members include Katie Holmes as Joey, James Van Der Beek as Dawson, and Michelle Williams as Jen.

In a previous interview with E! News in 2018, Holmes mentioned that there are no "serious discussios" regarding a possible sit-down reunion, but she's willing to participate if there's any because her time in the show was a "wonderful experience" and she would love to capture that once more.

Kevin Williamson, the series creator, seems to have the same opinion as Jackson. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, he mentioned that one of the reasons why the production did the final season after five years was to "put a button on it."

He also mentioned that he "don't see" a possible reunion, and he "don't feel it."

In 2018, the cast members were able to reunite through a photoshoot arranged by Entertainment Weekly for their 20th anniversary.

The show was a success at the time as they snagged numerous nominations from several award-giving bodies like the ALMA Awards, Online Film & Television Association, Satellite Awards, Television Critics Association Awards, and more.

They managed to win a few trophies from Teen Choice Awards and GLAAD Media Awards.

