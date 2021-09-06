Actor Hugh Jackman has suffered an immense loss, which he announced Monday. According to him, his father died a day before, which also corresponded with being Australia's Father's Day. In grief, "The Greatest Showman" star honorred his dad with a tear jerking tribute.

"Whilst there is deep sadness, I'm filled with such gratitude and love," Jackman wrote on Instagram. "My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

Ryan Reynolds, Jackman's friend, and sometimes pretend enemy reacted to the tribute, claiming he has met the "X-Men" star's father.

"I was lucky to have met him," the "Free Guy" actor commented.

Jackman's Instagram also contained other posts that featured lessons his dad shared to him.

"My Father taught me to always keep my promises ... Even if it turns out that there's a better option or something that will benefit me more," he wrote in one post . Be true to your word."

In another, the "Wolverine" star shared one more memory of his father. "Growing up, my father taught me many lessons. For example: before eating any snacks, you have to pass them around to everyone else FIRST. People thought I was so well mannered. But, honestly, I was just hungry."

This is hardly the first time that Jackman talked fondly of his dad. Even still alive, Jackman would often share how much he learned from his father.

In a 2013 interview with Good Housekeeping, Jackman shared how he felt when he was a child and it was apparent that his parents were divorcing, which was "not a thing then." He said he felt embarrassed and that at 12, he was so happy when there was a flicker of hope that his parents will reconcile. However, they did not. Jackman however said, he has no bad blood with his mom or dad.

He also said his father is astoundingly religious.

"My father is very Jean Valjean," Jackman says, referring to his own character in Les Misérables. "He's what I would call a great example of a religious person. He is a deeply thoughtful man whose religion is in his deeds way more than anything else. It's not talked about that much."

He added that he even asked why his father does not wear accessories to symbolize his faith and his dad gave a strong answer.

"I remember at one point being in fellowship," he continues, "and everyone used to wear the fish symbol; it said you were a Christian. So I asked my father, 'Dad, why don't you wear that at work?' And he said, 'Your religion should be in your actions.' He set a great, great example."

