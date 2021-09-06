The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been controversial for a while now, after she has been dragged into the embezzlement case of her husband Thomas Girardi. The case reportedly ruined the lives of many vulnerable people, from widows to orphans. However, the star seemed quite detached from what this means.

This is why fans actually cringed and felt insulted to see the star posting in an actual lingerie and then heels worth a whopping $700 when her legal troubles are hardly over. While her and her husband's alleged victims are still wallowing in the unfortunate situation the two reportedly placed them in, Jayne is on her IG posing and posting about a shoes no one among their victims can even think of wanting or owning.

She even posted the offensive photo right on Labor Day, ironic as that might sounds. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided to post a risqué shot of her posing in what appears to be Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line, even though it is already widely reported that she was already drooped as an ambassador because of her legal issues. ..

While her body looked great, fans hardly notice them because they were blinded by anger and disgust. The shoes, a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps failed to make anyone see beauty in the picture.

According to Radar Online, what is quite problematic with the photo is that she is flashing her wealth when she is also being sued for the return of $25 million. She's flashing her wealth while the victims of her and her husband's embezzlement case are now wondering about the certainty of their future.

The suit was filed by the trustee presiding over Girardi's bankruptcy. His former clients and business partners accused him of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme and ripping them off, massively. The victims actually tell a similar story, so one can really see a scheme here. Girardi represented them in a lawsuit and won a big settlement and yet never gave them the money they have clearly won.

He often had excuses for why he wasn't able to send their money and sometimes, even convinced them to allow him to "invest" it. The financial records would subsequently show that he never made any investment of the money. Instead, they went to support his own lavish lifestyle, most likely Erika Jayne's herself.

In one federal lawsuit, Girardi was also accused of scamming different family members who lost their loved ones in a plane crash out of $2 million. A judge found him in contempt for giving an adequate explanation where they money went. In this case, Jayne is a named defendant in the case because she's reportedly the one who spent the money to keep up with their expensive reputations.

It's clear why it's so off-putting for Erika to pose as if she has all the money in the world.

One wrote, "Where's the money?' and another said 'so detached from reality."

