Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 13 years. In 2015, they ended their marriage.

Now, Gwen has finally moved on to country superstar Blake Shelton, and though they've been dating shortly after her divorce to Gavin, they've only tied the knot in July 2021.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said about Gwen's ex-husband.

According to Star magazine, he is reportedly struggling to move on from the No Doubt frontwoman.

The dad of three is reportedly regretful that his marriage to Gwen ended, and now, he has allegedly decided to date a woman with the same name as his ex-wife.

A month ago, numerous reports stated that Gavin is dating a woman named Gwen Singer.

An insider revealed that he and Singer met a few months ago during a podcast appearance, and since then, they've been together.

They further claim that Gavin's girlfriend is an Instagram model because of the sexy snaps she posts on her social media page.

However, it seems like Singer wouldn't be able to meet Gavin Rossdale's kids because, per the source, "Gwen would never let her kids around someone she hasn't met and approved of."

Likewise, their kids, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma, are "all pretty protective of their mom."

"They think it's weird that their dad is dating a woman named Gwen, but they don't care who he dates, as long as she's nice."

It's still best to take Star magazine's report with a grain of salt. Though Gavin Rossdale may be dating another woman named "Gwen," it doesn't mean he's still hooked up with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

What Gavin Rossdale Thinks of His Divorce from Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale, citing irreconcilable differences in 2015.

After their divorce was publicized, rumors immediately started to swirl that he cheated on Gwen with their nanny.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Gavin counts his divorce as his most embarrassing moment.

He candidly talked about "the gross and lopsided specter of the crumbling of my marriage."

Though they have separated, Gavin reportedly learned that it's important not to dwell on the past.

He explained, "Life is just a series of chapters, and it's essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapter."

But Gwen also reportedly admitted in 2016 that she was also embarrassed by her marriage ending.

"Marriage was the one thing I didn't want to fail at."

