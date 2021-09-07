Jennifer Lopez has allegedly given her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck an ultimatum.

In Touch reported that the "Jenny From the Block" singer gave the "Daredevil" actor two choices, either he proposes to her in 30 days, or she'll leave him.

The outlet is claiming that JLo is excited to get engaged for the sixth time. However, Ben is allegedly not in the right place to propose to her for the second time.

Since Jennifer is already ready to settle down, she allegedly gave Ben the ultimatum to propose ASAP, and he reportedly listened.

An insider told the outlet that it might be the reason why the "Gone Girl" actor was spotted at a Tiffany & Co. store.

Though Ben doesn't have any problem marrying the "Hustlers" actress, he hoped to remain legally single for a while and with JLo just being his girlfriend.

The insider shared, "He's fallen right back into Jennifer's whirlwind lifestyle, and he's all in. He's more than ready to propose."

Ben Affleck is also reportedly confident that though this is Jennifer Lopez's sixth engagement, he believes that he's sure it will be her last.

And now, he is looking for the perfect engagement ring to surprise his girlfriend since he knows that JLo is into massive and expensive bling.

He's also going to be exerting as much effort as possible so he could propose to her with the perfect ring.

"He wants to find something bigger, brighter, and more expensive than she's ever gotten. He can't disappoint."

The insider added, "The engagement would really just be a formality because the relationship has moved so fast."

The insider added that they are also excited to plan their wedding because they are madly in love and are desperate to make their relationship work for the second time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Moving In Together?

Before this alleged possible engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly started looking at homes to move into as they are getting serious with where their relationship is headed.

In another report by the National Enquirer, they are allegedly ready to go all out for their love nest, something massive that they could share with their future kids and their kids.

They even reportedly have a lot of money to spare that they are willing to spend $40 million to $90 million.

The Truth About the Stories

Bennifer is happy doing their own thing these days whether they plan to get engaged.

If ever a proposal happens, they will surely share the news with their fans.

