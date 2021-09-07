Prince Harry took the royal family's worries away by pledging one thing about his memoir.

After Prince Harry announced the arrival of his first-ever memoir, Queen Elizabeth II's team reportedly planned to send legal warnings to the company that will publish the book - the Penguin Random House.

But it might not happen anymore as a royal other claimed that the Duke of Sussex will reportedly ensure that his memoir is "filtered and done very respectfully."

In a new interview with Royally Obsessed, Omid Scobie said the royal prince aims to avoid offending the royal family while telling the world his story. This is far from the "fireworks and drama" people expect it to be.

"I have a sort of connection I guess to his ghost-writer through a friend of a friend of a friend, the one thing they said to me was that he will ask every single question you are thinking. Now, whether that makes it into the book itself, who knows?" the royal author said.

Scobie added that the royal prince planned the memoir with that goal in his mind. He also noted that a source close to Prince Harry wants to be as respectful as possible while telling his story.

What Prince Harry's Memoir Will Tell

In July, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that the duke is writing an intimate and heartfelt memoir. The book is being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer, a Pultizer prize-winning author.

In a statement prior to the release, the Duke of Sussex said that he is not writing the book as a royal prince, but as the man he is now.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said.

Prince Harry assured to tell accurate and truthful stories from his childhood, his stint in the military and the royal family, and his new life in the U.S. with his wife and two kids.

