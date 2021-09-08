Bob Odenkirk had a terrifying health encounter in late July.

He was rushed to the hospital after a scary heart attack.

But on Sept. 8, the "Better Call Saul" star took to Twitter to announce that he's back on the set and getting ready for his take.

"Back to work on 'Better Call Saul!' So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

It has been over a month since Odenkirk has suffered a "small heart attack" on the New Mexico set where he collapsed.

His representatives stated to AP News, confirming that Bob Odenkirk had a "heart-related incident" and told everyone he was in stable condition.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

They added, "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk's eldest son, Nate, also tweeted following the reps' statement that their dad would be okay.

Even AMC released a statement, where the prequel to the hit "Breaking Bad" will be airing, saying, "Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care."

A couple of days after the incident, the 58-year-old, who plays Jimmy McGill on the "Breaking Bad" spinoff, told his fans how he's feeling.

Tweeting to his followers, Odenkirk said, "I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a Wonderful Life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better."

He added, "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now b0ut let's keep expectations reasonable!"

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Lawyer Will Make Jamie Spears Pay Despite Filing Papers to End Conservatorship

Bob Odenkirk's Notable Works

Before landing the "Saul" role, Bob Odenkirk was best known for his sketch comedy series "Mr. Show With Bob and David," He co-created with David Cross. It aired from 1995 to 1998 on HBO.

He also won two Emmy awards for writing on "The Ben Stiller Show," as well as "Saturday Night Live."

Odenkirk also appeared on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show," and movies such as "Little Women," "Nobody," and "The Post."

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Can't Act? Fans Slam Momager's 'Fake' Reaction to Kylie Jenner's Second Pregnancy Confirmation