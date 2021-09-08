Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence shine in the star-studded trailer for "Don't Look Up". The action-comedy will debut in theaters on December 10th before it starts streaming later that month. The film stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott "KID CUDI" Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Oscar-winner DiCaprio plays Dr. Randall Mindy a college professor who, along with his grad student Kate, played by Lawrence, discover there is a comet orbiting within the solar system on a direct collision course with Earth. While it sounds like a lot of other 'end of the world movies' this one is different because no one really seems to care.

So Dr. Randall and Kate get the help of Rob Morgan as Dr. Oglethorpe to go on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

They only have six months until the comet destroys the world and their main weapon appears to be the 24-hour news cycle. The movie will premiere on Netflix on December 24th.

Will you be watching?