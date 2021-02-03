Marvel Studios has already released different types of films except for a supervillains-led flick, so it might be the right time for "The Sinister Six" film.

Marvel Cinematic Universe offers an infinite list of possibilities to its creators. In fact, the company already tried releasing villain-led movies, including "Venom" and Loki's standalone films.

However, throughout its long run, MCU movies mainly focus on the heroes' side.

Unlike DC Extended Universe, which famously created "The Suicide Squad," Marvel has not released a movie for a group of villains.

Once it chooses to finally create one, it would be best to start everything with a movie about "The Sinister Six"--and for a few great reasons.

"Spider-Man" Franchise Is a Hit

Despite going through headaches due to its licensing, "Spider-Man" definitely reached the peak of its popularity soon after it entered the MCU.

Currently, rumors about "The Sinister Six" joining the upcoming "Spider-Man" installment have been the talk of the town.

While it it is a great choice to create a "Spider-Verse," another movie about the villains will certainly boost Marvel Studios' marketability and benefit them financially.

Some of "The Sinister Six" members already appeared in the blockbuster franchise.

To recall, Jamie Foxx played the role of Electro in Andrew Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man." Alfred Molina starred as Doctor Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus in Tobey Maguire's 2004 film "Spider-Man 2."

Vulture and Mysterio also appeared in Tom Holland's "Homecoming" and "Far From Home."

Only Kraven the Hunter and Sandman have not appeared in any Spider films.

With that said, Marvel Studios could easily take advantage of the popularity of "Spider-Man" to make the villains-led film possible.

MCU Villains' Movies Broke Records

Compared to DCEU, MCU can potentially hit and break all the box office records.

It is worth noting that Marvel already tried making a villain the main star of its movie.

For instance, the 2018 film "Venom" garnered over $856.1 million with only a $100 million to $116 million budget.

The Tom Hardy-led film tells the story of one of Spider-Man's most enduring villains. He became the dark reflection of the web-shooting superhero before turning into an anti-hero.

Meanwhile, Loki, who is also an antagonist in the MCU, garnered records for the company.

Currently, the character already appeared in six films, including "Thor," "Thor: The Dark World," "The Avengers," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame."

He also received a standalone flick on Disney+ and is set to appear in "What If...?"

Since MCU did well in the aforementioned movies about a villain, it would be worth it if they could try producing something that star a group of villains.

