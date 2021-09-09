Dancer, singer, actress, and YouTube star JoJo Siwa has just premiered her latest film "The J Team" together with her girlfriend Kylie Prew on the red carpet at The Breakfast Club, Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: TikTok: Jojo Siwa Looks Extremely Unrecognizable With NEW Look!

Known for her large and elaborate hair bows, eye-catching sparkly outfits, and larger-than-life personality, JoJo Siwa surprised her fans by proudly showing off her girlfriend at her Paramount + and Nickelodeon film "The J Team," with the event taking place at the equally prestigious The Breakfast Club. Also in attendance were JoJo's closest friends and family who made it there to show support for her new project, which includes actress Mckenna Grace, Addison Rae's family Monty Lopez and sons, and her fellow cast members at the TV show Dance Moms - Lilly Ketchman, Presley Hosbach, and Elliana Walmsley.

JoJo Siwa, together with her girlfriend Kylie Prew, celebrated the premiere with a large assortment of The Breakfast Club menu favorites including sliders, pasta carbonara, chicken and waffles, brioche french toast, and more, closing out the joyous evening with the venue's signature ice cream sundaes from the Make Your Own Cereal Mix-Ins Sundae Bar.

About "The J Team"

"The J Team" is a family musical film that stars JoJo Siwa, where she also serves as one of the producers. The film was produced by Nickelodeon Movies together with Awesomeness TV and was released on Paramount+ earlier this month.

The movie follows a fictionalized version of JoJo Siwa, a young dancer kicked out of her dance troupe after the former dance coach retires, being replaced by a new one with harsh rules.

RELATED ARTICLE: Jojo Siwa Board Game: YouTuber Denies Responsibility Over 'Gross' Kids' Merch