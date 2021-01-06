Jojo Siwa refuses to let the work of irresponsible companies ruin the brand she created. A new Nickolodeon board game for kids called, "JoJo's Juice" is being lambasted online and the YouTuber is placed at the defensive.

"Dance Moms" alum and YouTube star JoJo Siwa, 17, is facing intense criticism over her alleged newest merch for kids - a board game that went kind of "overboard" and "sexual."

The game contains questions with double entendre and problematic implications. Examples are, "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?" or "Have you ever gone outside without underwear (a bathing suit doesn't count)?"



JoJo Siwa's merch and games are targeted towards kids so these questions are likely to raise some parents' eyebrows.

JoJo Siwa is known for her wholesome brand - from her look to her merch, and even though a year shy away from being 18, she has not changed that brand yet. For the company to suddenly place her at an awkward place is certainly not cool.

The influencer refuses to take it sitting down. She was already previously been forced to deny that she included a child wearing blackface in a circus-themed video, and now has to brave the public once more.

This time, she created a video response to address the controversy, wearing one of her usual, eye-wateringly garish outfits that fans have come to love, as reported by Page Six.

"It has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," Siwa started the video. She then explained that when companies create games with her name on them, she is not necessarily always consulted about each and every aspect or detail. This is where the problem comes in.

"When companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me and so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards," she explained.

She then said when she already saw these questions, she was so upset she took to Nickelodeon herself to clarify what is happening. After getting the company's attention, JoJo Siwa said the company has working hard to get the production of the game stopped and its sale halted.

"They have been working to get this game [stopped from] being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold," she said.

The popular teen said that she hopes her fans know that she would have not approved the game if she was able to see it first.

Her explanation sounds plausible enough, since JoJo Siwa knows how precarious her name and brand is. JoJo Siwa's net worth is too big just to be gambled with by irresponsible decisions. Fans know her to be wholesome and to drastically change her image can mean some fans losing interest and respect. According to Wealthy Gorilla, as of 2020, Jojo Siwa net worth is set around $14 million.

