"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi are in the middle of a legal battle.

The famous singer-reality star has famously filed for divorce from her 82-year-old husband on Election Day back in November and may think that the date was chosen on purpose so that it wouldn't make headlines amid the political headlines.

Since then, the disbarred lawyer has been accused of embezzling millions from burn victims, orphans and widows, while Erika is charged with helping him steal the money.

After the divorce filing, Tom's law firm, Girardi & Keese, was also forced to file Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The trustee that is preceding over the case thinks that Tom used $25 million from his firm to pay for his then-wife's expenses and credit card bills and that most of those invested in the scandal are now starting to wonder what Erika Jayne knew and when she found out, and whether their divorce was just a sham.

Erika's former RHOBH co-star Kathryn Edwards, who joined the reality show for one season in 2015, is one of those skeptics.

She said in a podcast that she wanted to give the singer the benefit of the doubt that she doesn't have a clue about what her husband has been doing.

However, "if you're spending how much money a month on a card, and I think she knew that the business was paying the card. She's no dummy. I will say that, because she has a survivor mentality."

Kathryn went on to say that she thinks Erika knew where Tom's money was coming from.

She also recalled their trip to Dubai, where Erika Jayne brought her entire glam team with "big trunks," adding, "they laid out all the jewelry and the shoes and the makeup."

Kathryn reportedly thought, "'How much is she even going to wear in the four days that we were there?' But thinking it was so over the top, and her telling me that she flew them all out business class."

She also believes that Erika and Tom's 20-year marriage was just a "business deal."

She explained, "It's money, honey. That's it."

"It was a business deal for her. I don't think she has close friends. I don't think she's ever known love. Now, she doesn't have a career. I don't think she has anything."

"There's decisions that she had to make as far as what kind of wife she was going to be to him, what she was going to take out of the marriage, what she was going to get for it all. The business dealing of the marriage of settling with a guy you're not really in love with."

