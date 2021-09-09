The Matrix Resurrections Trailer (VIDEO)

The Matrix Resurrections trailer, starring the incredible Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is finally here! The much anticipated film will hit the silver screen and the small screen via HBO Max on December 22nd, 2021. The rest of the cast features hard hitters including Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.

Even after 18 years, The Matrix Resurrections continues the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) on his quest for the truth through this futuristic, computerized dystopia. With an exciting combination of old and new faces, the trailer artfully avoids plot specifics. However, the thrilling trailer leaves nothing to be desired and a lot to be conjectured. From what we can see, Neo is back in the Matrix, having flashbacks to the last time he was in the matrix, convinced that his memories are just dreams. But acting packed fights and mind games set to Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit? I'm sold.

While the plot specifics remain a secret, the influence of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is not. It looks like those who are equal fan's of The Matrix franchise and Alice are about to see their dream film. From the song choice to the rabbit tattoo to traveling through the looking glass to the closing of an ACTUAL copy of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, one has to wonder what's down the rabbit hole kind of adventures await us in this film.

If Carroll's classic story can give us any clues as to what this mystery matrix might be about, we can assume it's about trying to escape a world of nonsense and finding an answer to the question 'Who are you?'. The trailer and more liberal interpretations of Alice's journey suggest that pills are going to be critical as well.

Ready to go down the technological rabbit hole?