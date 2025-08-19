Lionsgate has released the official trailer for "Fairyland," offering audiences their first detailed look at the emotional father-daughter drama set against the backdrop of 1970s and 1980s San Francisco.

The film, which stars Emilia Jones and Scoot McNairy, tells the story of an unconventional family relationship during a transformative period in American history.

The newly released trailer showcases the story of Steve Abbott, played by McNairy, a poet and activist who raises his daughter Alysia as a single father after coming out as gay following his wife's death.

Jones portrays the adult version of Alysia, while Nessa Dougherty plays her younger counterpart. The preview reveals intimate moments between father and daughter as they navigate their unique family dynamic in bohemian San Francisco.

McNairy's character can be heard telling his daughter in the trailer: "When I was your age, I couldn't be the person that I wanted to be. And that kind of thing can really eat you up as a kid. I just didn't want you to be raised the way that I was raised." The emotional weight of their relationship becomes apparent as Jones's character later confides to a friend: "When you keep a secret about something for so long, it becomes a part of you."

"Fairyland" is adapted from Alysia Abbott's acclaimed 2013 memoir of the same name and directed by Andrew Durham. The film explores what Durham describes as "a parallel coming-of-age story," examining how both father and daughter experience personal growth simultaneously. The story unfolds during a significant period in gay liberation history while also addressing the devastating impact of the AIDS crisis on the community.

The supporting cast includes notable actors, such as Geena Davis as Alysia's grandmother Munca, along with Cody Fern, Maria Bakalova, Bella Murphy, and Adam Lambert. Sofia Coppola serves as one of the film's producers, lending additional artistic credibility to the project.

The film originally premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews, with critics praising the performances of both Jones and McNairy. Durham managed to capture the story in just 21 days of filming, creating what reviewers have described as a "heartwarming chronicle of unconventional parenting."

Lambert, who appears in the supporting cast, expressed a personal connection to the source material, noting his family's ties to San Francisco's Castro district during the gay liberation movement of the 1970s. "Fairyland" will arrive in theaters nationwide on October 10, distributed by Lionsgate and Willa.