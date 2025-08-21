The latest episode of "South Park," titled "Sickofancy," takes a jab at United States President Donald Trump's decision to federalize Washington, D.C.'s streets, while also bringing back fan-favorite character Towelie.

The episode, set to air Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central, depicts the anthropomorphic, marijuana-loving towel arriving by bus in a capital overrun with soldiers and tanks.

The trailer, released on the show's official YouTube account, opens with Towelie gazing across the White House lawn. As armored vehicles rumble past, he quips with trademark innocence, "This appears to be the perfect place for a towel!"

The video underscores Trump's recent directive to deploy a large contingent of federal law enforcement and immigration agents to D.C. in a bid to crack down on crime and homelessness, a move critics have denounced as an "authoritarian takeover" of a city whose crime rates have been falling.

This marks the third consecutive episode of "South Park" Season 27 to tackle the Trump administration. Previous clips focused on the president's physique in a risqué bed-sharing gag with Satan and depicted former Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem in a grim puppy-shooting parody.

Neither Comedy Central nor creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have commented on the show's newfound political fervor, though industry observers note the pair recently inked a reported $1.5 billion, five-year deal with Paramount for new episodes and streaming rights.

"Sickofancy" also revives Towelie, who hasn't led an episode plot since Season 10, reinforcing the series' penchant for reintroducing familiar figures to highlight topical issues. Towelie's return follows earlier teases that Season 27 would bring back Starvin' Marvin after a two-decade hiatus, though "Sickofancy" focuses its storyline on the militarized capital.

The episode arrives amid scheduling shifts: following "Sickofancy," "South Park" will move to a bi-weekly format, with the next new episode airing on September 3 and another on September 17. The network attributes these breaks to season-anniversary marathons and record-setting viewership in a period of heightened scrutiny.

Ratings for the Season 27 premiere and second episode soared, drawing 6 million and 6.2 million cross-platform viewers respectively, both series highs for Comedy Central in over two decades. By weaving a familiar character into its satire of a real-world power play, "South Park" continues to blend irreverent humor with sharp commentary on current events.