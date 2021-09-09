Hollywood's Queen of Versatility Jennifer Lawrence is Having a Baby

The incredible Jennifer Lawerce, a performer we've seen step into almost every other type of role, has announced she will be stepping into the role of mother. The actress announced that she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting a baby, breaking a characteristic silence about her personal life. In line with her privacy, there are no further details about the pregnancy except that the couple couldn't be happier. We couldn't be happier for them! 

(Photo : (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot))
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 01: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 01, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Lawrence and Maroney (not pictured) were introduced back in 2018. In the same year The Academy Award winner started dating her soon to be husband in the same year she starred in the film Red Sparrow. The film garnered multiple nominations from the People's Choice Awards including Favorite Dramatic Movie and Favorite Drama Movie Star for Jennifer Lawrence's portrayal of Dominika Egorova. 

(Photo : (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images))
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Jennifer Lawrence is seen arriving at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on February 26, 2018 in New York City.

The two were married back in October of 2019, just a few short months after the release of her movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix in June of that year. The newly wed once again received People's Choice Award nominations for her work. 

(Photo : (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images))
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (Back L-R) Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Andrew Stehlin, Kota Eberhardt (Front L-R) Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult and Simon Kinberg attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The Silver Linings Playbook star seems to have life events and major motion pictures happening hand in hand. This baby announcement follows the drop of the movie trailer Don't Look Up where she plays alongside powerhouse talents Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and others. 

(Photo : (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images))
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 1: Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence walk along the train platform next to an Acela train at South Station during on location filming of "Don't Look Up" at South Station in Boston on Dec. 1, 2020. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and is directed by Adam McKay.

We are so excited to see this movie and especially excited for the soon to be parents! Congratulations both! 

