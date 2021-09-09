Addison Rae Signs Multi-Movie Deal With Netflix

Addison Rae has just signed a multi-movie deal with Netflix, thereby promising to move her from your phone screen to your movie screen for many more pictures to come, Variety reports. Rae is one of the top three TikTokers on the platform. The notoriety she accumulated through the app landed the influencer her inaugural acting role in the Netflix film He's All That.

He's All That is a modern day mix up of the movie, you guessed it, She's All That. The social media savant Rae plays an influencer named Padgett in the film- turning the heartwarming make-over romcom trope on its head. The film, also starring Tanner Buchanan, instantly became one of Netflix's top ranked movies. It's not surprising that after it's debut, Netflix decided it wanted Rae to stay.

Her meteoric rise through TikTok has opened the door for Addison Rae to explore the many facets of her talent. Back in March she released Obsessed, her first ever single. She continues to accumulate followers on her various social media accounts. We know we will be seeing her on Netflix even more very soon. While her internet presence brought her into the limelight, Addison admits that she's always wanted to be an actress.

Addison Rae is not the only one that has turned TikTok into television and film. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, some of the first to go viral on the app, have a new show coming to Hulu called The D'Amelio Show. The show follows the lives of the two sisters and their families. Everyone says it is difficult to break into show business, and GenZ is forging their own path!

We are excited to see what else Addison's bright future has in store!